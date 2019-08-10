Longan harvest in Hong Nam commune, Hung Yen city (Photo: VNA)

Longan lovers will be treated to longan, a specialty fruit of Hung Yen province, during the 2019 Hung Yen longan and agricultural products week, which opened on August 9 at Big C Thang Long in Hanoi.Longan is a tropical fruit which is rich in nutrients. There are many varieties of longan nationwide but Hung Yen’s longan, known as the fruit of the kings, is the most famous for its thick pulp and very sweet taste.According to Dang Ngoc Quynh, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Hung Yen’s longan was ranked 13th in the top 50 famous fruits of Vietnam and was registered with a national trademark and geographical indication.Hung Yen’s longan will be sold at 17 Big C supermarkets in the North until August 15. The longan is stamped with geographical indication and planted in accordance with VietGap standards in the districts of Khoai Chau, Kim Dong, tien Lu and Phu Cu, and Hung Yen city. – VNA