During the first half of the term of the 13th National Party Congress, Vietnam’s diplomacy has made remarkable strides forward. The “Bamboo Diplomacy” approach stands out as a significant achievement within the country’s overall accomplishments.

A particularly noteworthy event was Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to China, which took place from October 30 to November 1, 2022, immediately after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. This visit holds special significance, as it represents a historical milestone in the relationship between the two Parties, countries, and peoples.

Over the past few months of 2023, Vietnam has engaged in a series of significant high-level exchanges with both China and the US.

The state visit by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping to Hanoi deepened ties between Vietnam and China, while the visit by US President Joe Biden resulted in the upgrading of Vietnam-US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Vietnam’s “Bamboo Diplomacy”, characterised by steadiness in policy and flexibility in external relations, has given Vietnam valuable opportunities to assert its viewpoints while simultaneously adapting to prevailing global trends. As a result, Vietnam has successfully broadened its network of partners, leading to notable advancements in bilateral relations in recent times.

Vietnam has established comprehensive strategic partnerships with six countries to date: China, Russia, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, and the US.

In 2023, Vietnam celebrated the anniversary of diplomatic relations with various countries, including Japan, the UK, France, Australia, Canada, and the Nethrlands, among others. Many visits to Vietnam by leaders of countries have been made during the year along with a host of activities have been held to commemorate these special occasions, with a primary emphasis on promoting Vietnam’s image through cultural exchanges, thus fostering a deeper understanding between the Vietnamese people and the citizens of other nations, contributing to promoting cooperative friendship between Vietnam and countries in the world.

In multilateral diplomacy, Vietnam made significant strides forward in international forums in 2023, particularly within the United Nations.

It has made a continuous contribution as a member of various bodies, including the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, the International Law Commission for the 2023-2027 term, the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2021-2025 term, and the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in the 2022-2026 tenure.

Vietnam also plays an active role in contributing initiatives to regional and international organisations, showcasing its commitment to addressing global challenges.

Notably, Vietnam dispatched rescue and relief forces to assist in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey, while also making significant contributions to the United Nations’ peacekeeping operations.

As the world experiences increasingly intricate political and economic conflicts, Vietnam takes pride in its diplomatic accomplishments over the past year, especially in diplomatic relations with countries with great influence in the world.

The accomplishments once again serve as a testament to the timeliness and effectiveness of Vietnam’s “Bamboo Diplomacy”, which capitalises on the country’s strengths and potential, ultimately enhancing its position and prestige in the international arena./.

VNA