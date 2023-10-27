2023 Asian Para Games: Vietnam bags first gold medal
Swimmer Le Tien Dat brought the first gold medal to Vietnam in the men's 100 metre breaststroke SB5 event on October 27 during the ongoing fourth Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.
Swimmer Le Tien Dat (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
As of 10am on October 27, the Vietnamese sport delegation to the Games have won one gold, seven silver and six bronze medals, ranking 20th overall.
This year, Vietnam’s goal is to win three to four gold medals and to have as many as possible athletes qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Vietnam's sport delegation to the 2023 Asian Para Games comprises 71 members, including 48 athletes who will compete in seven sports of track and field, swimming, weightlifting, chess, table tennis, badminton and Taekwondo./.