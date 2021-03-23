World Bangladeshi newspaper analyses Vietnam apparel sector’s advantages The Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star has recently published an article highlighting advantages of the Vietnamese garment-textile sector, including low lead time, quality fabric, upmarket focus.

World Indonesia's Mt. Merapi erupts twice Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted twice on March 22, spewing hot clouds as far as 1,500 meters to the southwest, according to the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre.

World Thongloun Sisoulith elected as Lao President The ninth Lao National Assembly elected Thongloun Sisoulith as President of Laos during its ongoing first session on March 22 morning.