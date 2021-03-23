22 IS-affiliated terror suspects arrested in Indonesia
The Indonesian police said on March 22 that its counterterrorism unit Densus 88 has arrested 22 suspected terrorists with alleged links to the homegrown terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).
Indonesian National Police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said Densus 88 held those suspects in the three regions of North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Jakarta. Of them, two were arrested in Jakarta, six in West Sumatra, and 14 in North Sumatra.
The JI group was behind the 2002 Bali bombings which killed more than 200 people on the resort island. The group that has links to the terrorist Islamic State (IS) group was declared an illegal organisation in 2018.
JI has operations in Indonesia, Malaysia, southern Philippines and Brunei./.