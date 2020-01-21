Culture - Sports Largest-ever Lunar New Year festival to be held in Sydney The largest ever Lunar New Year festival will be held in Sydney city, New South Wales state of Australia, from January 25 to February 11, with exciting music performances and fairs planned for most popular tourist attractions and well-known squares.

Culture - Sports Exhibition presents artworks inspired by rats An exhibition featuring artworks inspired by rats has opened in Hanoi to celebrate the Lunar New Year – the Year of the Rat, gathering artists from the G39 group.