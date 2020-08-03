Business Official clarifies solutions to perform dual tasks of COVID-19 fight, development With drastic, creative, flexible and timely directions of the Government and the Prime Minister, the engagement of the whole political system and business community, and the strong support from people, Vietnam has obtained important results in performing the dual tasks of fighting COVID-19 and boosting socio-economic development.

Society Downpours cause serious damage in localities Heavy rains killed at least two persons in the northern province of Quang Ninh as of 5pm on August 3, reported the Office of the Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control.

Society Officials answer issues related to COVID-19 control Issues related to the fight against COVID-19 were answered by officials during the Government’s monthly press conference in Hanoi on August 3.

Society Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official The investigation into the Japanese-invested Tenma Vietnam company’s allegation of bribing civil servants and tax and customs officers of northern Bac Ninh province is still ongoing, according to a police official.