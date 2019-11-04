World US condemns China’s intimidation in East Sea US national security advisor and presidential envoy Robert O’Brien on November 4 denounced Chinese intimidation to stop ASEAN nations from exploiting the offshore resources in the East Sea.

World Indonesia, Singapore agree to soon complete bilateral trade deal Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to speed up the finalisation of the bilateral trade agreement, said the two countries’ ministers in the latest statement.

World Indian PM welcomes ASEAN’s decision to review FTA Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the decision of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to review its free trade agreement (FTA) with India.

ASEAN ASEAN attracts record FDI inflow in 2018 The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has gone up for the third consecutive year, breaking a record 155 billion USD set in 2018 following 147 billion USD in 2017.