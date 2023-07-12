Videos Railway sector’s revenue up 17% in H1 The railway sector reported its total revenue topped over 156 million USD in the first six months of this year, up 17% year-on-year.

Business PV Power aims to produce nearly 7.84 billion kWh in H2 The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has set a target to generate nearly 7.84 billion kWh of electricity, earning a revenue of over 11.6 trillion VND (489.7 million USD) in the second half of 2023.

Business Vietnamese, Malaysian audit agencies look to step up cooperation Deputy State Auditor General Dang The Vinh had a meeting with Malaysian Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi in Putrajaya on July 11, as part of a working trip to Malaysia on July 9-12.

Business Passenger, goods transport volume sees strong surge in H1 The transport sector carried over 2.17 billion passengers in the first half of 2023, up 15.9% year-on-year, heard a conference hosted by the Ministry of Transport in Hanoi on July 10.