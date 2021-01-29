Health Vietnam reports 54 more COVID-19 infections, including one imported case Vietnam reported 54 new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on January 29, including one imported case quarantined upon arrival, announced the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Ho Chi Minh City: Recovered COVID-19 patient tests positive again An eight-year-old girl in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc city has tested positive again for the coronavirus after completing her quarantine and being given the all-clear.

Society Quang Ninh considers placing town in lockdown as new COVID-19 cases found The northern province of Quang Ninh is considering placing Dong Trieu town, where a large number of residents had close contact with new COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Hai Duong province, under lockdown, an online meeting on the evening of January 28 heard.

Health COVID-19: Localities receive training in use of entry management software The Ministry of Health on January 28 provided training to the 63 provincial-level localities nationwide on the application of a software managing people entering Vietnam.