Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on January 29, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported at a meeting the same day.
The latest cases comprised 47 in northern Hai Duong province, three in Quang Ninh province, two in Hanoi, and one in Bac Ninh province.
As of midday on January 29, Hai Duong had recorded 130 cases, with 126 linked to the Vietnam Poyun Electronics Co., Ltd and four to the Chi Linh city medical centre.
Quang Ninh has, to January 29 morning, reported 15 cases, all associated with Patient No 1553. As many as 149 people who had close contact with the patient have tested negative for the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health has sent more experts to Hai Duong and Quang Ninh to instruct pandemic prevention and control efforts, in particular helping with COVID-19 testing and treatment in Hai Duong. Ministry leaders have also gone to pandemic-hit areas.
Speaking at an online meeting between the steering committee and representatives from Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam called for strong determination to contain the outbreak within 10 days.
“All relevant forces have to keep this promise,” stressed Dam, who is also head of the committee.
He lauded the localities for their response efforts, saying Quang Ninh has completed collecting samples from F3 people and even F4 in certain places, while Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city has collected samples from groups at high risk of infection.
The situation is developing in line with the anticipated scenario, he said. However, it is necessary to remain vigilant and continue with contact tracing, especially in Chi Linh.
For the city, the most important task lies with quarantining, he said, suggesting turning military bases, schools, and dormitories in the city and adjacent areas into quarantine facilities.
Dam called for significant efforts in building COVID-19 treatment field hospitals which, he said, must be used as quarantine centres as soon as they are ready.
Quang Ninh needs to continue keeping a close watch on test results, he said, urging the health ministry to publish a list of areas vulnerable to the pandemic./.