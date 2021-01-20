A man stood in front of a house destroyed by a quake in Lombok, Indonesia in March 2019 (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – A 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia’s southeast province of Maluku on January 20, but there is no risk of tsunami.

The Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) of Indonesia said that the quake’s epicentre was 10 km deep and 112 km southwest of the centre of Maluku.

There has been no report on casualties or damage.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra in December 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

On January 15, a quake of 6.2 magnitude claimed more than 90 lives and injured over 820 people in Majene district and coastal city Mamuju of West Sulawesi province. About 28,000 people were displaced./.