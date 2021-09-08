President of the Audit Commission of Thailand Chanathap Indamr at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 57th Meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) was held successfully via videoconference on September 8.

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung attended the event, which was co-chaired by the President of the Audit Commission of Thailand and ASOSAI Chair for the 2021-2024 tenure, and the Chinese Auditor General who is ASOSAI Secretary General.

At the event, 12 supreme audit institutions (SAIs) adopted the theme of the 13th research thesis, namely “Remote audit for SAIs: future and challenges”.



The ASOSAI Governing Board also agreed to organise its 58th meeting in Pakistan before July 2022.

In his closing speech, President of the Audit Commission of Thailand Chanathap Indamr, who is also ASOSAI Chair for the 2021-2024 tenure, expressed his wish that member SAIs would promote cooperation within the ASOSAI framework, as well as develop ties between ASOSAI and other regional organisations, towards the goal of sustainable development.

Chanathap also hoped that collaboration in the ASOSAI community will continue bringing prosperity to the region and development of member SAIs./.