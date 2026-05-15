85 years on: Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation grows with the nation
The Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation was founded on May 15, 1941, in Pac Bo, a revolutionary base in the northern province of Cao Bang, under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh. Over the past 85 years, it has served not only as a common home for millions of members, but also as a nurturing environment for educating and inspiring revolutionary ideals, and fostering the aspirations of generations of Vietnamese children.
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