85 years on: Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation grows with the nation

Multimedia
Photos Videos Infographics Mega Story Podcast
During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh always shows special affection for children. (Photo: VNA)
During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh always shows special affection for children. (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh with young heroes from southern Vietnam visiting the North in March 1962. (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh with young heroes from southern Vietnam visiting the North in March 1962. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam visits a STEM education practice room at Tram Chim High School in Tam Nong district, in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap (December 11, 2024). (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam visits a STEM education practice room at Tram Chim High School in Tam Nong district, in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap (December 11, 2024). (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets with children attending the second mock session of the “Children’s National Assembly” in Hanoi on September 29, 2024. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets with children attending the second mock session of the “Children’s National Assembly” in Hanoi on September 29, 2024. (Photo: VNA)
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets with children attending the 2023 “Sunflower Summer Camp.” (Photo: VNA)
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets with children attending the 2023 “Sunflower Summer Camp.” (Photo: VNA)
The 2026 Bac Ninh Robocon competition themed “Bac Ninh Takes Off” attracts more than 1,760 contestants aged 9 to 18 studying and living in the nothern province of Bac Ninh. (Photo: VNA)
The 2026 Bac Ninh Robocon competition themed “Bac Ninh Takes Off” attracts more than 1,760 contestants aged 9 to 18 studying and living in the nothern province of Bac Ninh. (Photo: VNA)
Launch ceremony of the programme “I am a Dien Bien soldier” for primary school young pioneer members and children in Ho Chi Minh City on February 26, 2024. (Photo: VNA)
Launch ceremony of the programme “I am a Dien Bien soldier” for primary school young pioneer members and children in Ho Chi Minh City on February 26, 2024. (Photo: VNA)
Children from Dien Bien province experience pushing bicycle carts at the A1 hill historical site during the “Little Dien Bien Soldiers” festival organised by the provincial Youth Union and Young Pioneer Council on April 5, 2024. (Photo: VNA)
Children from Dien Bien province experience pushing bicycle carts at the A1 hill historical site during the “Little Dien Bien Soldiers” festival organised by the provincial Youth Union and Young Pioneer Council on April 5, 2024. (Photo: VNA)
Contestants take part in the presentation round of the first “Vietnamese children reaching out to the world” programme themed “ASEAN Identity,” organised by the Central Young Pioneer Council. (Photo: VNA)
Contestants take part in the presentation round of the first “Vietnamese children reaching out to the world” programme themed “ASEAN Identity,” organised by the Central Young Pioneer Council. (Photo: VNA)
Exchange programme between Vietnamese and Japanese high school students titled “Youth Ambassadors 2023,” marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan. (Photo: VNA)
Exchange programme between Vietnamese and Japanese high school students titled “Youth Ambassadors 2023,” marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan. (Photo: VNA)
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

85 years on: Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation grows with the nation

The Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation was founded on May 15, 1941, in Pac Bo, a revolutionary base in the northern province of Cao Bang, under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh. Over the past 85 years, it has served not only as a common home for millions of members, but also as a nurturing environment for educating and inspiring revolutionary ideals, and fostering the aspirations of generations of Vietnamese children.

Follow VietnamPlus
#Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation #Pac Bo #Cao Bang #President Ho Chi Minh #Vietnam #Vietnamplus #Vietnam News Agency

Related News