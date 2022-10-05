Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 5.

Politics Buddhist cultural centre offers COVID-19 aid to Vietnamese community in RoK The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) on October 5 received a token of COVID-19 prevention and control aid worth some 1.8 billion VND (75,408 USD) from the Vietnamese Buddhist cultural centre in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Politics Vietnam calls for eliminating all forms of discrimination against women, girls Vietnam has affirmed the importance of preventing and eliminating all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls, at an October 4 discussion of the Third Committee on Social, Humanitarian & Cultural Issues at the UN General Assembly’s 77th Session.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian coast guards benefit from hotline communication mechanism The Vietnam Coast Guard and the Cambodia National Committee for Maritime Security met in Hanoi on October 4 to discuss their hotline mechanism, which has helped them sustain contacts despite COVID-19.