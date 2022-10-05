9th Ocean Dialogue spotlights marine scientific research
Marine scientific research plays an important role in biodiversity conservation and restoration, and sustainable development, heard an ocean dialogue held in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on October 5.
The 9th Ocean Dialogue takes the theme of “Marine scientific research: Confidence building and environment sustainability”. (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Marine scientific research plays an important role in biodiversity conservation and restoration, and sustainable development, heard an ocean dialogue held in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on October 5.
The 9th Ocean Dialogue, themed “Marine scientific research: Confidence building and environment sustainability”, was jointly held by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV), the British Embassy in Vietnam and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) – a German political foundation.
Apart from nearly 100 delegates who attended the dialogue in-person, many joined the event via teleconference. There were 17 speakers who are prestigious experts and scholars from such countries as the US, the UK, Germany, China, India, Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia, and representatives of foreign diplomatic agencies in Vietnam.
DAV Deputy Director Dr. Nguyen Hung Son said the dialogue was intended to highlight the significance of marine scientific research in the East Sea, thus seeking opportunities to enhance cooperation between coastal nations and international partners in the work.
With four sessions, the dialogue focused on the legal framework of marine scientific research in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the reality of marine scientific research, and marine scientific research in disputed areas./.