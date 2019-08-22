Flood in the northern mountainous province of Son La (Photo: VNA)

Three to four storms are forecast to directly affect Vietnam’s mainland, mostly in the central and southern regions, from now to the end of this year, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Metrological Forecasting.There will be formation of several turbulences in the northern part of the East Sea from mid-August to mid-September that affects northern and north central localities, while tropical low pressure and storms are forecasted to impact the central region from mid-September to October and central and southern localities in November and December.Dangerous weather phenomena like thunderstorms, lightning and hailstone will occur during the period.From September to November, average temperature nationwide will be 0.5-1 degree higher than the average in the same period of previous years.The total rainfall in the northern region is predicted to be 15-30 percent lower than the average amount in previous years in October of 2019 and January and February of 2020.Meanwhile, the central highlands and southern regions will be 10-30 percent higher than the average in September, November and December. But, it is 15-30 percent lower in January and February 2020.As the flood season on the Mekong Delta River is foreseen to come late, southern and Mekong Delta localities should stand ready with measures to prevent drought and saline intrusion.-VNA