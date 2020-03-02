Hotline: (024) 39411349
Health

Accomodations ready for people from COVID-19-hit areas in RoK

Hanoi Capital High Command has fully prepared necessities at a military school in Son Tay Town to quarantine those from infected areas in the Republic of Korea.
VNA

  • Hanoi Capital High Command’s military school in Son Tay Town is a place to isolate Vietnamese citizens returning from the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

  • Officials of Hanoi Capital High Command’s military school discuss quarantine measures to ensure Vietnamese citizens returning from the Republic of Korea the best living conditions (Photo: VNA)

  • Spraying disinfectant to prevent the spread of the disease (Photo: VNA)

  • An officer at Hanoi Capital High Command’s military school prepares necessities for people being put under quarantine (Photo: VNA)

  • Accommodations for people under quarantine at Hanoi Capital High Command’s military school (Photo: VNA)

