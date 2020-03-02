Accomodations ready for people from COVID-19-hit areas in RoK
Hanoi Capital High Command’s military school in Son Tay Town is a place to isolate Vietnamese citizens returning from the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)
Officials of Hanoi Capital High Command’s military school discuss quarantine measures to ensure Vietnamese citizens returning from the Republic of Korea the best living conditions (Photo: VNA)
Spraying disinfectant to prevent the spread of the disease (Photo: VNA)
An officer at Hanoi Capital High Command’s military school prepares necessities for people being put under quarantine (Photo: VNA)
Accommodations for people under quarantine at Hanoi Capital High Command’s military school (Photo: VNA)