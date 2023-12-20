Travellers at Lao Cai International Border Gate in Lao Cai province (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – Authorities in the northern province of Lao Cai have implemented many solutions to speed up entry-exit procedures, creating the most favourable conditions for people to enter and leave the country as the number of people traverse through Lao Cai International Border Gate surge in the last months of 2023.

About 6,000 people go through the gate a day, compared to about 3,500-4,000 a day in previous months, according to statistics of the border guard force. Of the figure, Vietnamese people account for 80%, Chinese arrivals make up 19% and those from other countries 1%.

To better serve the entry and exit activities of travellers, the border guard force has installed a check-in code scanner system at the gate. Tourists only need to bring relevant documents such as identity cards, travel documents or passports, and it takes only 5 minutes for the issuance of a barcode.

Dao Thu who lives in Lao Cai city’s Kim Tan Ward said since Lao Cai International Border Gate reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic, the time to complete entry-exit procedures has reduced significantly. In the past, it took two or three hours but now it takes less than two minutes to complete.

Major Dao Van Ninh, head of the Border Guard Post at Lao Cai International Border Gate, said that the unit has installed an automatic control gate, thereby shortening the time for entry-exit procedures for travellers. This arrangement allows more officers to handle procedures to make it convenient for people on holidays, he said./.