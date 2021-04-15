Business HCM City advised to prioritise key transport works Ho Chi Minh City needs to prioritise resources for transportation infrastructure, especially major roads linking its seaports, the municipal Transport Department has suggested.

Business Vietnam, Singapore beef up investment links in industry A forum to promote investment in industries in Vietnam was held online on April 15 within the framework of the Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2021) in Singapore.

Business Green bonds – effective tool for Vietnam to achieve SDGs Green, social, and sustainability bonds are considered effective tools for Vietnam to raise capital from the private sector for projects with environmental and social benefits, thus supporting the country’s realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement 2015.

Business Vietnamese firm launches nutrition research institute in Sweden The Vietnam Nutrition Food JSC (NutiFood) launched its Nutifood Nutrition Research Institute in Sweden (NNRIS) during a ceremony in HCM City on April 14.