Activities planned for Hanoi stimulus programme
Hanoi plans to organise a wide range of activities to stimulate consumption and tourism during the city’s grand promotional programme 2021.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony for the programme will be held on April 29 at Ly Thai To monument square in Hoan Kiem district.
From then until May 3, shopping centres and major supermarkets in the capital will hold activities in response to the programme.
To stimulate the construction industry, “Beautiful Homes for You” will take place from April 29 to May 1 at Ly Thai To monument square and feature 25-30 booths.
A tourism stimulus festival, meanwhile, will be held at Royal City on May 21, with many promotions available on flight tickets, tours, hotel rates, and transportation services.
A traditional product month is scheduled for September in Bat Trang pottery village, showcasing outstanding products from the city’s trade villages on an area of 300 sq.m.
The Hanoi Promotion Month 2021 will open on October 29 at Ly Thai To monument square, followed by “Tourism Promotion Days” with 50-60 stalls.
To promote smart consumption, enterprises applying technological solutions in business production and e-payments will showcase products in 15-20 booths at Ly Thai To monument square and along Le Thach street./.