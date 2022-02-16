ADB approves 95 mln USD loan to help Cambodia purchase COVID-19 vaccines
A person is getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: Xinhua)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced on February 15 that it has approved a loan worth 95 million USD for Cambodia to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from 2022 to 2023.
ADB's senior social sector specialist Rikard Elfving said that the project will help Cambodia save lives by reducing the number of severe COVID-19 cases and accelerate its economic recovery from the pandemic.
ADB will also provide 1 million USD in technical assistance to help Cambodia boost the effectiveness of logistics and supply management systems and reduce access barriers among women, girls, children, and hard-to-reach populations, he said.
In addition to the Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX) loan, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is expected to provide co-financing of 50 million USD subject to approval of their Board of Directors.
To date, 13.8 million people in Cambodia, or 86.2 percent of its population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry.
Some 6.08 million people, or 38 percent, have received their third dose or booster shot and 665,492 people, or 4 percent, have taken their fourth dose.
The ministry said that since the pandemic hit Cambodia in January 2020, the country has confirmed a total of 124,139 COVID-19 cases, with 3,015 deaths and 119,196 recoveries./.