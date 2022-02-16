World Indonesia to hold meeting of G20 finance ministers, central bank governors Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 members will gather for their first meeting this year in Jakarta from February 17-18 during Indonesia’s G20 Presidency.

World Malaysia’s population growth slows down Malaysia saw an average annual population growth rate of 1.7 percent during the ten years as of 2020, the slowest pace in half a century.

World Malaysia to grow 5.75 percent in 2022: IMF The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that Malaysia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth will accelerate to about 5.75 percent in 2022.

World Indonesia raises tax revenue target for this year The Finance Ministry of Indonesia has raised its tax revenue target for 2022 to 9.3 - 9.5 percent of GDP, banking on the implementation of new tax regulations and continued economic recovery.