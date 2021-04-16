ADB helps Vietnam strengthen integrated flood risk management
Participants to a seminar in Hanoi on April 16 sought ways to strengthen integrated flood risk management in the context of climate change in Vietnam.
At the seminar (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Participants to a seminar in Hanoi on April 16 sought ways to strengthen integrated flood risk management in the context of climate change in Vietnam.
The event took place within the framework of a cooperation programme between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Tran Quang Hoai, deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and head of the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, pointed out unexpected rains and floods in Vietnam’s northern and north central regions over the past time.
Reservoirs would not sustain extreme rainfall that is likely to cause flooding and harm dyke systems, he said.
To cope with flood risks in climate change and ensure the safety of the dyke systems, the Prime Minister has approved the climate change adaptive integrated flood risk management project worth 275 million USD, using ADB loans.
The project will be carred out in nine cities and provinces – Bac Giang, Hai Duong, Thai Binh, Hai Phong, Hanoi, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa that are located in the basins of Red, Thai Binh and Ma rivers.
It will support the government to achieve the outcome: effective and sustainable flood risk management systems made operational and well maintained. There are three outputs: institutional and planning capacities for flood risk management improved; dike systems in Red-Thai Binh and Ma rivers rehabilitated and upgraded; and flood forecasting and early warning systems for Red-Thai Binh and Ma rivers modernised.
ADB Deputy Country Director in Vietnam Keiju Mitsuhashi said the Vietnamese government has paid attention to natural disaster prevention and control in general, and dyke system safety in particular.
The ADB also has paid heed to disaster risk management, particularly flood prevention and control, in Vietnam, he said, adding the bankpledges to help the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority and the nine cities and provinces implement the project./.