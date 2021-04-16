Environment State President launches tree planting campaign State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc launched a tree planting campaign at a ceremony held at the historical site K9-Da Chong in Hanoi’s Ba Vi district on April 13.

Environment Quang Ngai halts UNESCO geopark recognition plans Despite having prepared a dossier for the UNESCO recognition of the Ly Son-Sa Huynh Global Geo-Park last November, local authorities have shelved plans to apply for the park's recognition after years of efforts and some 160 field surveys and scientific seminars.

Environment Quang Tri safely handles nearly 500 billets, explosives A bomb and mine clearing team in the central province of Quang Tri has found nearly 500 billets and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) left from the war in Vinh Linh district's Vinh Tu commune.

Environment Project promotes development of climate change-resilient green cities A project on integrating resilience to climate change with environmental protection in order to develop secondary green cities was launched at a workshop held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Hanoi on April 9.