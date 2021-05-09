World COVID-19 continues spreading in Cambodia, reducing in Laos The Cambodian Ministry of Health on May 8 reported 538 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infection so far to 18,717, including 7,340 recoveries.

World Vietnam attends UNSC meeting on protection of children amid COVID-19, armed conflicts Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, on May 7 attended the UN Security Council (UNSC)'s Arria-formula meeting on the impact of COVID-19 on violations against children in situations of armed conflict.

World German media reports on Vietnamese-French women’s AO lawsuit Germany's Stern Newspaper on May 7 reported that a French court is preparing to rule on the historic lawsuit filed by Tran To Nga against multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins sprayed by US forces in the war in Vietnam.

World Vietnamese in Laos join hands in COVID-19 fight After learning about a number of Vietnamese in Laos getting infected with COVID-19, the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane has taken a range of measures to support the Vietnamese community in the country.