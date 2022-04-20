Map of the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) international undersea cable route (Photo: vietbao)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Asia Direct Cable (ADC) international undersea cable route will be officially put into commercial operation by 2023 after completing the landing, Deputy General Director of Viettel Solutions Doan Dai Phong said on April 19.

He made the statement during a ceremony marking the landing of the cable in Quy Nhon city of the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh.

Vietnam’s Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) is among the members of the consortium developing the high-performance undersea ADC connecting Vietnam, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

This is the fibre optic cable with the largest bandwidth capacity in Vietnam. It has a submarine length of 9,800 kilometres with a capacity of over 140 Tbps.

It uses the most modern transmission technology, helping to connect countries in the Asia-Pacific region with a total initial investment of 290 million USD.

Along with other currently operating undersea fibre optic cables, the ADC is expected to add 18Tbps to Viettel's total international connection capacity when operational.

ADC’s high capacity allows it to support increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications which are driven by technological advancements in 5G, the cloud, the Internet-of-Things and Artificial Intelligence. This will further enhance the expansion of communications networks in the region.

Viettel has invested in the construction of five submarine cables so far. A landing station for the cable system in Quy Nhon will be the third owned by the firm in Vietnam./.