Business Infographic Garment- textile sector hits export target The garment-textile industry enjoyed a rosy year in 2022 despite formidable challenges, as its export revenue hit the set target of 44 billion USD, up 8.8% year-on-year.

Business Infographic Vietnam's global import-export ranking can be improved According to the General Department of Customs, Vietnam's import and export turnover reached 700 billion USD (As of mid-December 2022). It is notable that Vietnam surpassed developed countries in the region to rank second in ASEAN.