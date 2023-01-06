Added value of industrial production in 2022 climbs 7.69%
Industrial production’s added value in 2022 rose 7.69%, according to the General Statistics Office.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicTop 10 international events in 2022 selected by VNA
Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, central banks raising interest rates, the global population reaching 8 billion, and the World Cup in Qatar are among the top stand-out international events selected by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in 2022.
See more
InfographicGarment- textile sector hits export target
The garment-textile industry enjoyed a rosy year in 2022 despite formidable challenges, as its export revenue hit the set target of 44 billion USD, up 8.8% year-on-year.
InfographicVietnam's global import-export ranking can be improved
According to the General Department of Customs, Vietnam's import and export turnover reached 700 billion USD (As of mid-December 2022). It is notable that Vietnam surpassed developed countries in the region to rank second in ASEAN.
InfographicMergers and acquisitions in Vietnam
Investors from the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Singapore are looking for more potential merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in Vietnam, pinning high hopes on the long-term growth prospects of the market.
InfographicCoffee exports likely to hit 4 billion USD in 2022
Vietnam is likely to rake in 4 billion USD from exporting coffee this year.
InfographicDigital economy hoped to make up 20% of Vietnam’s GDP by 2025
Vietnam expects its digital economy to account for 20 percent of GDP by 2025.