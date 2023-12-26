Business Planning to create breakthroughs for tourism development: Official System planning is an important basis for overcoming discrepancies, limitations, and weaknesses in Vietnam’s tourism and creating breakthroughs for the industry to thrive during economic green transformation, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Business Bank bad debts forecast to remain under great pressure in 2024 Though the asset quality of banks in Vietnam will be temporarily under control until the end of 2023, experts said more attention should be paid to the issue in 2024 as bad debts are rising.

Business Infographic Fruit and vegetable exports likely to reach nearly 5.6 billion USD Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover hit a new record in reaching nearly 5.6 billion USD in 2023, exceeding the plan by 40% and increasing nearly 66% over the same period of 2022. It also leads the agriculture product group, surpassing key crops such as rice, cashew nuts, coffee, and cassava.

Business Logistics chains crucial for agro-forestry-aquatic product exports: conference Establishing logistics chains connecting producers with traders is an urgent need to improve the effectiveness of agro-forestry-aquatic product exports, heard a roundtable conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 25.