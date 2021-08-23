Health Vietnam's defence ministry receives 200,000 Vero-Cell vaccine doses donated by Chinese peer A ceremony was held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on August 23 to receive 200,000 doses of Vero-Cell vaccine produced by Sinopharm and 201,600 disposable syringes as a gift from China’s Ministry of National Defence to the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam.

Health Defence ministry hands over 30 ambulances to support HCM City's COVID-19 fight The Ho Chi Minh City High Command on August 23 handed over 30 ambulances from the Ministry of National Defence to support HCM City in strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health HCM City residents given guide for COVID-19 self-testing at home Residents in Ho Chi Minh City will be able to conduct a COVID-19 self-test at home by using rapid antigen testing (RAT), as part of a pilot scheme by the municipal Department of Health (DoH).