Additional 340 mobile military medical units sent to southern localities
At the see-off ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Military Medical University on August 23 held a ceremony to send 1,096 more medical military officers and students to the south to help Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities fight against COVID-19.
The delegation will be divided into 341 mobile military medical units.
Medical military officers and students of the Military Medical University (Photo: VNA)They will take responsibility for collecting samples for testing, providing vaccination, giving medical care for those with common diseases and COVID-19 patients in quarantine facilities and at home, and other tasks at request.
Col. Chu Duc Thanh of the Military Medical University said that on August 21, the university dispatched 295 medics and students divided into more than 100 groups, to the southern localities, the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspots at present./.