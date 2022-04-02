Additional 449 billion VND allocated for SEA Games 31 organisation
Illustrative photo (Source: SEA Games 31 organiser)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai signed a decision on April 1, approving the addition of 449 billion VND (19.66 million USD) to the organisation budget of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The sum is sourced from the central budget's spending on physical training and sports for 2022.
Of the fund, 378.3 billion VND will be provided to four ministries and central agencies; and 70.7 billion VND to Hanoi city and 11 provinces and centrally-run cities.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.