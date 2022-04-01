Vinh Phuc earmarks 40 billion VND (1.75 million USD) to upgrade its gymnasium. (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) – The northern province of Vinh Phuc has basically completed preparations for hosting muay and golf competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in May.

The province earmarked 40 billion VND (1.75 million USD) to upgrade its gymnasium to serve the Games as well ass international tournaments and events in the future.

Meanwhile, regional golfers are set to compete at the province’s 18-hole Nam Dam Vac golf course in Vinh Yen city from May 13-18, which houses a 200-seat mobile grandstand.

Local authorities held inspections at catering and accommodation facilities serving athletes and officials.

More than 100 volunteers have joined training to support delegations during the region's biggest sporting event.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.