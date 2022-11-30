Additional 485 COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam on November 30
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 485 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on November 30, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases brought the country’s total number of infections since the pandemic broke out to 11,515,908.
Meanwhile, 146 patients fully recovered from the disease on the same day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,608,488.
The death toll rose to 43,175 after three more fatalities were logged in southern An Giang and Tay Ninh provinces and the capital city of Hanoi.
More than 264.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far./.