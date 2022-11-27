Vietnam logs 358 new COVID-19 cases on November 27 hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,514,532 with 358 new cases recorded on November 27, according to the Ministry of Health.

With 53 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries increased to 10,608,112.  

Meanwhile, there are 50 patients needing breathing support.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,170.

As many as 46,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on November 26, raising the total number of injections so far to 264,066,112./.
VNA