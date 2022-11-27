Vietnam logs 358 new COVID-19 cases on November 27
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,514,532 with 358 new cases recorded on November 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
With 53 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries increased to 10,608,112.
Meanwhile, there are 50 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,170.
As many as 46,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on November 26, raising the total number of injections so far to 264,066,112./.