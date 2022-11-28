Vietnam records 333 new COVID-19 cases on November 28
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 333 new COVID-19 cases on November 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,514,174.
Meanwhile, 208 patients were declared to be free from the disease on the same day, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,608,059.
The death toll was still kept at 43,170, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was logged on the day.
To date, nearly 263.98 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country./.