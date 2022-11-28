Health Additional 427 COVID-19 cases confirmed on November 26 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,514,174 with 427 new cases recorded on November 26, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Additional 574 COVID-19 cases confirmed on November 25 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,513,747 with 574 new cases recorded on November 23, according to the Ministry of Health.