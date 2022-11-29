Vietnam logs 558 new COVID-19 cases on November 29
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,515,423 with 558 new cases recorded on November 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,515,423 with 558 new cases recorded on November 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 129 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,608,342.
Meanwhile, there are 74 patients needing breathing support.
Two deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,172.
With 54,642 doses administered on November 28, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 264,208,983./.