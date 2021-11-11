At a training session (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – An additional medical training course for the level-2 field hospital No.4 opened in Hanoi on November 10.



The course is organised at the request of the United Nations to equip the Vietnamese medical staff with necessary medical knowledge and skills, especially response to medical emergencies, diagnosis and treatment of common diseases, before they depart for the UN Mission in South Sudan.

At the event (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Military Medical University Maj. Gen Nguyen Truong Giang asked staff of the hospital to not only improve their professional expertise but also foreign languages and physical health to meet working requirements, especially in areas with adverse weather conditions.

During the course till November 21, they will be trained in medical expertise, foreign language and first aid techniques./.