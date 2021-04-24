Staff members of the field hospital (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A transport aircraft C17 of the Royal Australian Air Force on April 24 safely landed at Hanoi-based Noi Bai international airport, carrying 32 out of the 63 staff members of Level-2 Field Hospital No.2 who had finished their tenure in South Sudan.

Following their arrival, they were sent to quarantine in line with regulations.

Earlier, 31 other members of the hospital returned home in late March. They also joined with their families after finishing quarantine.

Staff members of the hospital left Hanoi in November 2019 to take the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for a year. But due to COVID-19 pandemic, their work was nearly five months longer.

On March 24 and April 21, staff members of Field Hospital No. 3 departed for the mission from Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City./.