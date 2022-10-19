Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Solutions should be drastically and concertedly rolled out to speed up the disbursement of public investment, and the implementation of three national target programmes, covering new-style rural area, socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited areas and sustainable poverty reduction, and the programme on socio-economic recovery and development, the PM continued.He also highlighted the tasks of developing the digital Government and improving the efficiency of State administrative agencies.In the first nine months of this year, 657 business regulations in 73 documents were either cut or simplified. The plans to reduce and simplify 187 regulations in 19 legal documents were also approved.Meanwhile, the digital transformation and the building of e-government saw great progress, with the information of nearly 100 million people updated on the national database system on the population, and over 73 million chip-based citizen identification cards provided./.