Vietnamese team in the match (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam beat Malaysia 3-0 at the ongoing AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 on December 27.



The opener was made in the first half by striker Tien Linh at the 29th minute.



In the second half, Vietnam earned a penalty shoot and raised the score to 2-0 at the 63rd minute.



With the support of Quang Hai, Hoang Duc made another goal at the 83rd minute, bringing the victory to Vietnam.



The AFF Cup 2022 runs until January 16. Vietnam are in Group B alongside Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar and Singapore. Group A consists of Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines and Brunei./.