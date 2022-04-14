Politics Vietnam’s defence diplomacy reports significant achievements Vietnam has taken an active and responsible part in defence diplomacy activities, contributing to building trust, maintaining friendship with other countries, safeguarding the national territorial sovereignty, and strengthening defence potential, heard a conference on April 14.

Politics PM requests transparency, democracy in emulation, commendation activities The Central Emulation and Commendation Council held its second meeting in the 2021 - 2026 tenure under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the council, in Hanoi on April 14.

Politics Reforming supervisory activities helps build law-governed socialist state: NA leader Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on April 13 chaired a working session with the steering committee on making a plan on continuing to reform and improve the quality and efficiency of the parliament’s supervisory activities.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.