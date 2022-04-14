☕ Afternoon briefing on April 14
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 14.
- The 10th session of the Standing Committee of the 15th National Assembly (NA) opened in Hanoi on April 14.
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the session, scheduled to last until April 26, will focus on discussing preparations for the third meeting of the legislature slated for May 23. Read full story
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)- Vietnam has the opportunity to develop a pathway for inclusive, green growth that others can learn from, United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen has said.
Wiesen told the press on the sidelines of the launch of the Stockholm 50 National Consultations in Vietnam in Hanoi on April 13 that Vietnam has recorded improvements on a number of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) related to the environment such as clean water and sanitation. Read full story
- The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued two scenarios for the COVID-19 pandemic based on the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s studies and scientific grounds.
The first scenario is that the virulence of the Omicron variant will gradually ease while the immunity obtained thanks to COVID-19 vaccination and infections will help bring down the numbers of new and severe cases, as well as fatalities. Meanwhile, in the second scenario, new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 will continually appear and many reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, spread more quickly, and raise the risk of severity. Read full story
- The COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 5 to below 12 began on April 14, with the launching ceremony held by the Ministry of Health in the northern province of Quang Ninh.
The first batch of vaccine administered to children in this age group is Moderna, sponsored by the Australian Government. The shipment arrived in Vietnam on April 8. Read full story
- Foreign investment poured into real estate hit almost 2.7 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, outpacing the figure of the entire 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Statistics show that foreign investment into real estate reached 2.69 billion USD in Q1 alone, higher than the 2.63 billion USD last year. It included 1.1 billion USD channeled into existing projects and 992 million USD spent on contributing capital to or buying shares from domestic firms. Read full story
- The Vietnam Motor Show (VMS), the largest of its kind in Vietnam, will return this October following two years of postponement due to the COVID-19 impact.
The show will get underway at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26 - 30. Read full story
Professional geologists estimate that the cave was formed about 2 to 5 million years ago. (Photo: VNA)- Son Doong, the world's largest natural cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh, was celebrated in April 14’s ‘Google Doodle’ to mark the discovery of the site in 2009.
The cave was hounoured on the Vietnamese Google homepage together with 17 nations around the world, including the UK, Singapore, Thailand, Mexico, Sweden, Greece, Romania, Argentina, and Chile. Read full story
- A book of the great epic poem “Truyen Kieu" (The Tale of Kieu) by poet Nguyen Du (1766–1820) with 24 paintings by painter Le Thiet Cuong was introduced to the public on April 13 in Hanoi. Read full story
Vietnam's U23 team (Photo: VFF)- The organising committee of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on April 14 announced the schedule of football matches of the Games./. Read full story