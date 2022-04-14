☀️ Morning digest on April 14
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- The 10th session of the Standing Committee of the 15th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to begin on April 14 and conclude on April 26.
According to the NA’s Office, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend and deliver the opening speech, with NA Vice Chairmen taking turns in chairing the session. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his hope that Vietnam’s partnerships with Belarus and Egypt will grow while receiving the countries’ new ambassadors who came to present their credentials on April 13.
Welcoming Belarusian Ambassador Vladimir Baravikov, the State leader affirmed Vietnam always attaches importance to traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Belarus. He said he believes the diplomat will make considerable contributions to bilateral ties. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly in Hanoi on April 13. (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly in Hanoi on April 13, asking his guest to help enhance the two countries’ cooperation in different aspects.
Highly valuing Joly’s selection of Vietnam as one of the first two Asian countries to pay an official visit to as Foreign Minister of Canada, the host noted with satisfaction that the two countries’ relations have been growing effectively and substantively as seen in bilateral trade topping 6 billion USD in 2021, up 18.5 percent from 2020, and in the partnership in the COVID-19 combat and climate change response.Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talked over the phone with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on April 13.
The two sides shared the evaluations of global trends and challenges, measures for economic recovery, green growth, and sustainable development, along with orientations for the Vietnam - WEF relations in the time to come. Read full story
- The second meeting of the political affairs sub-committee of the Joint Committee under the EU-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework Agreement (PCA) took place virtually on April 13.
Assistant to the Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Deputy Managing Director for Asia and Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Paola Pampaloni co-chaired the event, which was held on the occasion of Vietnam and the EU celebrating a decade of signing the PCA (June, 2012 – 2022). Read full story
- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly discussed measures to further deepen the Vietnam-Canada partnership during talks in Hanoi on April 13.
Son welcomed the first Vietnamese visit by Joly as Vietnam and Canada celebrate the 5th anniversary of their comprehensive partnership, affirming that the visit will contribute to reinforcing ties between the two countries and the two ministries. Read full story
- A census of enterprises is to be conducted nationwide by the General Statistics Office (GSO) from April 15 to May 30, according to the GSO’s Department of Statistical Data Collection and IT Application.
GSO Deputy General Director Nguyen Trung Tien said the census aims to collect information about enterprises, cooperatives, and cooperative alliances to serve socio-economic management, governance, assessment, and forecasting, along with the forming of development policies and plans for the economy as a whole and each locality. Read full story
Captain Thai Ngo Hieu (L) receives a certificate of merit for his brave act. (Photo: VNA)-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 13 signed a decision to present the Bravery Order to Captain Thai Ngo Hieu, a firefighter from the southern province of Dong Nai for saving four men who faced drowning while bathing in the sea in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau’s Long Dien district on April 10. Read full story
- A Korean culture road festival organised by the Embassy of Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam will be held in Hanoi from April 16 and April 17, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
This year’s festival will feature booths introducing a range of Korean products such as fruits, ginseng, nutritious drinks, mixed noodles, tokbokki, and other traditional Korean dishes./. Read full story