Politics Vietnam, EU work to expand cooperation in priority areas The second meeting of the political affairs sub-committee of the Joint Committee under the EU-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework Agreement (PCA) took place virtually on April 13.

Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 10th session on April 14 The 10th session of the Standing Committee of the 15th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to begin on April 14 and conclude on April 26.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 13.

Politics Vietnamese agencies in France congratulate Laos on traditional New Year A delegation of Vietnamese representative agencies in France, led by Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang and his spouse, on April 12 visited and congratulated the Embassy of Laos in Paris on the occasion of Bunpimay Festival (traditional New Year of Laos) which will take place from April 14 – 16.