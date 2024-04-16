Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting CEO of Apple Tim Cook in Hanoi on April 16, who he once met in the US in September 2022.

The Government leader said the growing Vietnam-US relations, which have been upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership, lay the foundation for bilateral cooperation across all fields, particularly science-technology, innovation, high-quality human resource training, semiconductors, and digital transformation.



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang held talks with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ricardo Cabrisas on April 15 (local time), as part of his visit to the Latin American country.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (C) attends the 41st session of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee . (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese official expressed gratitude for the sincere and fraternal assistance by Leader Fidel Castro, Cuban leader generations, and people towards Vietnam in its struggle for national liberation, construction, and defence.



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang will pay an official visit to Venezuela from April 17-19 at the invitation of Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.



Quang is scheduled to have talks and meetings with key leaders of the ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV), the Government, and the National Assembly of Venezuela.



- Vietnam always values and wants to promote the traditional friendship and cooperation with Benin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed during a phone conversation with his Beninese counterpart Olushegun Adjadi Bakari on April 15.



Highlighting the significant potential for bilateral cooperation, Son suggested both sides further enhance bilateral economic cooperation, proposing the prompt implementation of the two ministries' memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation signed in December 2023 via the organisation of their first political consultation meeting.



- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lt. Gen. Le Van Tuyen had a working session with Minister of the Interior of Cuba Lt. Gen. Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas in Havana, as part of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s official friendly visit to the Caribbean country.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) is always ready to share experience and consult with the Cuban Ministry of the Interior about national construction and defence policies.



- The Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 High Command and frigate Vendémiaire of the French Navy held a joint maritime exercise on April 15.



During the training session, the two sides exchanged experience on anti-smuggling at sea and information sharing, fire prevention and control, maritime safety, anti-pollution measures and sea search and rescue operations.



- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will resume gold bar bidding after 11 years, aiming to increase the supply of gold to the market, promptly and immediately settle the high difference in domestic and international gold prices, thus ensuring the gold market operates in a safe and stable, healthy, open, transparent and effective manner in accordance with the Prime Minister's direction.



The SBV said that it will release a notice one day prior to the bidding. After the floor price is announced, credit institutions and gold businesses will have 30 minutes to decide the purchase volume and price. One hour after closing the bid, the bank will announce the results. Businesses will have to make a deposit to participate in the bidding no later than 5pm on the day of receiving the bidding notice.



- The Vietnamese garment and textile sector is carrying out various measures to bolster production and business activities amidst formidable challenges posed by falling demand, high inventory, and geopolitical instability in several countries, according to insiders.



Enterprises have received more export orders but seen no improvement in prices while several contracts even plunge 30-50% in value, they said./.Read full story