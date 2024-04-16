Business Hai Phong Techfest connects Vietnamese, RoK businesses The Department of Science and Technology of the northern port city of Hai Phong is organising the International Techfest Connect 5+, a science and technology festival to promote connectivity in the northern coastal region, from April 15-16.

Business Infographic Four commodities post Q1 export value of over 5 billion USD The total export turnover of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products in the first three months of 2024 is estimated to reach 13.53 billion USD, an increase of 21.8% compared to the same period of 2023.

Business Binh Duong sees vibrant investment cooperation at Horasis China Meeting The Horasis China Meeting 2024, held in Binh Duong on April 15, witnessed a flurry of investment activities as the southern province granted in-principle approvals and investment certificates to multiple infrastructure, manufacturing, and real estate projects worth hundreds of millions of USD.