Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros receives Ambassador Vu Trung My at the Milaflores Palace in Caracas in May 2023. (Photo:VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang will pay an official visit to Venezuela from April 17-19 at the invitation of Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Quang is scheduled to have talks and meetings with key leaders of the ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV), the Government, and the National Assembly of Venezuela.

Ambassador Vu Trung My affirmed that the visit has a significant role to play in maintaining high level exchanges, and concretising agreements between leaders of the two Parties in power and countries in an attempt to solidfy political trust, contributing to strengthening and deepening the comprehensive partnership and multifaceted cooperation between them.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (Photo: VNA)

The diplomat emphasised that the visit is takes place as the two countries are celebrating the 35th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic relations (December 18, 1989-2024) and 17 years of comprehensive partnership (2007-2024). In particular, Vietnam-Venezuela relations have continued to be promoted and strengthened on all three pillars, including Party, State, and people diplomacy.



My acknowledged that this will be an important occasion for the two sides to deepen the exchange of ideas on major issues in bilateral relations as well as international and regional situation of common interest, thereby further strengthening political trust, promoting cooperation mechanisms.

The ambassador revealed that the two countries also plan to sign a number of new cooperation agreements in such areas as oil and gas, telecommunications, agriculture, and construction.

According to him, the relationship between the two Parties is a bright spot and a favourable political basis to promote multifaceted relations between Vietnam and Venezuela in the coming time.

Recently, the two countries have supported each other at the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term. They have been coordinating closely and effectively at international forums that the two countries are members.

Ambassador My said that the two countries will co-organise a number of events this year such as "Vietnamese Day in Venezuela", "Venezuelan Cultural Week in Vietnam", and "Rice Festival in Venezuela".

In particular, 2024 also marks the 60th anniversary of the Nguyen Van Troi operation (October, 1964-2024), an event that entered the history of relations between the two Parties and countries, a symbol of solidarity and support by leftist and progressive forces in Venezuela in particular and progressive forces in Latin America in general to the national liberation and reunification of the Vietnamese people./.