☕ Afternoon briefing on April 18
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 18.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on April 18, stressing that hosting this event is an honour, responsibility, and also a chance to popularise the image of Vietnam.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and officials examine training at the national sports training centre in Hanoi on April 18. (Photo: VNA)The leader also asked for due attention to be paid to pandemic prevention and control to protect the health of athletes and coaches of not only Vietnam but also other participating countries. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on April 18 debated a draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies as part of its 10th session.
Presenting the Government’s proposal on the bill, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long said that the law aims to create favourable conditions for the effective mobilisation, distribution and use of radio frequencies and satellite orbits, and ensure that the Law on Radio Frequencies matches relevant international laws and conventions. Read full story
- Vietnam’s economic growth in the first quarter of 2022 was consolidated thanks to the solid performance of export-oriented manufacturing and recovering service sector, according to the Vietnam Macro Monitoring report recently released by World Bank.
Vietnam's GDP grows by 5.0 percent year-on-year in Q1-2022 (Photo: VNA)The country’s GDP grew by 5.0 percent year-on-year in Q1-2022, comparable to the growth rate in Q4-2021, yet still two percentage points below pre-pandemic rates. Read full story
- The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on April 18 opened a trial against 12 defendants on the charge of conducting acts aiming at overthrowing the people’s administration.
The defendants are members and supporters of the so-called “Chinh phu quoc gia Viet Nam lam thoi” (Provisional National Government of Vietnam), which is a terrorist organisation founded and led by Dao Minh Quan from abroad. Read full story
- The music video of the official song for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), “Let’s Shine”, will officially make debut at 8pm on April 18, according to the regional sports event’s organising committee.
The 31st SEA Games’ official song is sung by Tung Duong, Van Mai Huong, Ho Ngoc Ha, Isaac, and Den Vau.The song by composer Huy Tuan is about the people born with a mission to strive for new summits and leave behind difficulties on their journeys by passion and extraordinary efforts, and with support from friends. They together shine in the welcoming and hospitable atmosphere of host Vietnam. Read full story
- A ceremony will be held on April 28 in Hanoi to see off the sports delegation of Vietnam to the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) slated for May 12 – 23 in Hanoi.
The event aims to encourage the competitive spirit of the Vietnamese players, towards making the best performance and topping the medal tally at the event. Read full story
- Vietnam ranked first at the test shooting event - road to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), with 11 gold medals, 10 silvers and 13 bronzes.
Indonesia was the runners-up with two gold medals, four silvers and one bronze. Singapore came third with one gold medal./. Read full story