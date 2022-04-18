Business Bac Ninh to develop 270-ha IT park An IT park covering an area of about 274 hectares will be built in the northern province of Bac Ninh, according to a decision by the provincial People’s Committee.

Videos Ninh Thuan developing modern marine economy The central southern province of Ninh Thuan has been focusing on developing its marine economy in a comprehensive, sustainable, and modern manner.

Business Vietnam striving for higher sovereign credit ratings by 2030 Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has approved the sovereign credit rating improvement project by 2030, part of an effort to make Vietnam a developing and upper-middle-income country with modern industry, heightening the country’s international reputation and reducing credit risks.

Business Infographic Rice exports estimated at 715 million USD in Q1 Vietnam exported 1.48 million tonnes of rice, worth 715 million USD, in the first three months this year, up 24 percent in volume and 10.5 percent in value against the same period last year.