☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 22.
– The Vietnam visit by Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (lower house) Om Birla has made great contributions to the strengthening of the Vietnam-India comprehensive partnership as well as the cooperation between the two parliaments, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha has said.
Speaking to the media on the outcomes of the visit, Ha said that the visit was a continuation of the success of the India visit by Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in 2021. Read full story
– The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) will launch a special website on the 31st Southeast Asian SEA Games (SEA Games 31), the agency announced on April 22. To prepare for the communication campaign on the Games, the VNA the same day held a training for its reporters and editors who are tasked to cover the event. Read full story
– Coast guards of Vietnam and China completed their joint patrol in the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin from April 19-21.
This was the first of such move between the two sides in 2022 and the fourth conducted after a fisheries cooperation agreement in the Gulf of Tonkin waters between Vietnam and China expired on June 30, 2020. Read full story
– Korean Cultural Days kicked off in the central province of Quang Nam on April 22, with various activities promoting culture and cuisines of the Republic of Korea (RoK). The event, jointly held by the provincial People’s Committee, the RoK Embassy and the Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam, forms part of the activities within the 2022 National Tourism Year with Quang Nam province as the host. Read full story
– Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN called on the international community to strengthen efforts to address conflict-induced hunger during a UN Security Council meeting on April 21.
The Arria-formula meeting on conflict and hunger was attended by Máximo Torero Cullen, Chief Economist of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO); Margot Van Der Velden, Director of Emergencies at the World Food Programme (WFP); and Michael Fakhri, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food. Read full story
– Green growth, green economy and circular economy are becoming mainstream trends in the world economy, experts said at the Green Economy Forum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 22. As such, green economy and green growth are opening up the road to sustainable development for businesses after the period of crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
– Two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Lao topped 403 million USD in the first quarter of this year, up 19.2 percent over the same period last year, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Laos. Of which, Vietnam's export revenue hit 130 million USD, down 18 percent over the same period, while its imports from Laos picked up 52.4 percent year-on-year to 272 million USD. Read full story
– Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Pham Truong Giang has paid a working visit to Los Rios as part of the embassy’s activities to expand relations with the Chilean region. He met with Regional Governor Luis Cuvertino and Presidential Delegation Paola Pena Marin, both of whom highly spoke of Vietnam’s socio-economic development over recent years and expressed their hope for the Southeast Asian country to share experience, especially in agriculture. Read full story/.
