Politics Association of Vietnamese in Malta established The Association of Vietnamese in Malta has freshly been set up, representing the community of about 400 people.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays tributes to President Ho Chi Minh President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s temple at Ba Vi Mountain in the outskirt of Hanoi on August 14, on the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s 53rd death anniversary and the 53 years of implementing his testament.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao embassies in China hold friendship exchange The embassies of Vietnam and Laos in China held a friendship exchange in Beijing on August 13 in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 5) and 45 years since of signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18).