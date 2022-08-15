☕ Afternoon briefing on August 15
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 15.
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s temple at Ba Vi Mountain in the outskirt of Hanoi on August 14, on the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s 53rd death anniversary and the 53 years of implementing his testament.
President Phuc was accompanied by former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung as well as incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, sectors and localities as well as representatives from the Nguyen Sinh and the Hoang Xuan families from Nghe An’s Nam Dan district – the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh.Read full story
– The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened a four-day law-making session in Hanoi on August 15, with 11 draft laws, ordinances and resolutions to be tabled for discussion. The draft laws include the Law on Petroleum (amended), the Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control (revised), the Law on Inspection (amended), the Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies. Read full story
– The Hanoi People’s Court opened a trial on August 15 for 28 individuals in a case of violations of land management and use regulations in the southern province of Binh Duong, causing losses worth trillions of Vietnam dong to the State budget.
The defendants include 59-year-old Tran Van Nam, also known as Tran Quoc Tuan, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Vice Chairman and former Chairman of People’s Committee of Binh Duong province, and 12 others who are also former officials and leaders of the locality.Read full story
– Attracting large capital for urban development is essential for Phu Quoc city, which houses Phu Quoc island – Vietnam's largest off the southern province of Kien Giang, serving its diverse and sustainable growth after years of investing in the entertainment-resort tourism industry. A survey by the Vietnam Institute of Real Estate Studies (VIRES) showed that, in the past 3-5 years, over 90% of investors participated in the market’s tourism-resort realty segment. Read full story
- The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi will reopen to the public from August 16 after an annual maintenance since June 13. According to the management board of the mausoleum, respect-paying activities for the late President will resume on the day. Read full story
– A training course on Vietnamese language teaching opened in Hanoi on August 15 for 80 Vietnamese teachers from nine countries. Addressing the opening, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs Mai Phan Dung said that for the 5.3 million-strong Vietnamese community abroad, maintaining the use of the Vietnamese language is significant in keeping their connections with their fellows at home and the Fatherland. Read full story
– Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been given the green light to build a dossier and plan serving the application to be part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network in the field of music.
The network, founded in 2004, aims to enhance cooperation among cities internationally recognised, with creativity considered a strategic factor of sustainable development. Its membership has reached 246 at present. In 2019, the capital city of Hanoi became a member of the network in the field of design. Read full story
– A group of four Australian doctors and experts visited My Duc Hospital in Phu Nhuan district, Ho Chi Minh City, to learn from the Vietnamese side’s experience in biphasic in vitro maturation (CAPA-IVM) from August 13-14.
The Australian delegation was headed by Prof. William Ledger, head of the Discipline of Obstetrics & Gynaecology in the School of Women's & Children's Health and head of the Fertility and Research Centre at the University of New South Wales.Read full story/.