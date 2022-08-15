Business Honda Vietnam posts surge in motorbike sales Honda Vietnam sold 164,273 motorbikes of all kinds in July, a month-on-month rise of 11.2 percent, and up 42.1% compared to the same period last year.

Business Tech-product distributors, retailers see strong rebound in July Mobile phone and laptop distributors and retailers reported good revenue and profit in July, showing that business activity of companies operating in this field are on the rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,160 VND/USD on August 15, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 12).

Business VABA proposal raising domestic airfare ceiling The president of the Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed to adjust the ceiling fare for domestic airlines to promote the industry's recovery.