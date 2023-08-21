☕ Afternoon briefing on August 21
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong chaired an official welcome ceremony for his Kazakh counterpart Kassym - Jomart Tokayev in Hanoi on August 21. The Kazakh President arrived in Hanoi on August 20 for an official visit from August 20-22 at the invitation of President Thuong. The two Presidents held talks right after the welcome ceremony. Read full story
- Vietnam and Canada boast potential to enhance their bilateral cooperation as well as coordination at the international area and multilateral forums, former Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam David Devine said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties. Read full story
- The official three-day visit, starting on August 21, to Vietnam by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, to co-chair the 5th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the two countries, shows that the Oceania nation attaches importance to the strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian country, Nguyen Hong Hai, Senior Lecturer from VinUniversity, said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.
The visit comes as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations and five years of strategic partnership this year, he added. Read full story
- The General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said it has proactively reviewed and balanced the national food reserves to keep the inventory at a reasonable level to serve the regulated tasks, quickly and effectively respond to every unexpected or urgent circumstance, and prevent food shortages during between-crop periods, natural disasters, and epidemics.
The GDSR noted it has kept a close watch on market fluctuations and taken into account the climate change, natural disaster, and epidemic situations to meet localities’ demand and propose the Prime Minister supplement the 2023 food reserve plan when necessary to guarantee food security. Read full story
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the list of 210 businesses that are eligible to export rice. Ho Chi Minh City is the locality with the largest number, 47.
In the first seven months of this year, Vietnam exported 4.83 million tonnes of rice. The country plans to export about 2.67 million tonnes in the remaining five months of the year. Read full story
- Vietravel Airlines has operated its first direct flight from Hanoi to China following the launch of the Nha Trang-Macau (China) route in May.
The charter flight No.VU1418 took off from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and landed in Sanya Phoenix International Airport in China’s Hainan province, carrying more than 130 passengers, mostly tourists. Read full story
- A consortium has proposed a railway running 103 kilometres through Vietnam’s central provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh that border Laos.
The railway section, called Vung An – Tan Ap – Mu Gia, will run from Vung Ang Port in Ha Tinh province to Mu Gia, a mountain pass in the Annamite Range between Vietnam and Laos. Read full story
- The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) has named the southern province of Binh Duong among the top 7 Intelligent Communities (Top 7) for the third time in a row.
The Top7 Communities are chosen from among the Smart 21 Communities in 2023. Binh Duong has been honoured among the Smart 21 in five consecutive years. Read full story
- Two special concerts will take place at Saigon Opera House on August 25-26 to mark the house’s 30th anniversary with the participation of leading violinist Bui Cong Duy and invited artists from the US, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO).
Famous guests performing in the two concerts include violinist Chuong Vu; Taiwanese-American cellist Grace Ho (China); American pianist Max Levinson; Taiwanese violist Yi-Wen Chao and cellist Phan Do Phuc. Read full story
- Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam, a UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage Site, has been named among the nine best city destinations with beaches by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) based in Hong Kong.
The SCMP suggested Hoi An as a destination for visitors who want to mix shopping, sightseeing, and sunbathing. Read full story./.