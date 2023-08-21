Politics Australia attaches importance to relations with Vietnam: expert The official three-day visit, starting on August 21, to Vietnam by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, to co-chair the 5th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the two countries, shows that the Oceania nation attaches importance to the strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian country, Nguyen Hong Hai, Senior Lecturer from VinUniversity, has said.

Politics Substantial potential for Vietnam, Canada to advance relations: ambassador Vietnam and Canada have obtained numerous achievements in bilateral relations over the last 50 years, but there remains substantial potential for them to advance those ties, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the North American country Pham Vinh Quang.

Politics Belgian Senate President’s Vietnam visit expected to boost cooperation in various spheres The official visit to Vietnam from August 21-25 by President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D'Hose is expected to forge economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, as well as their legislative ties, a legislator has said.