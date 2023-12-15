Politics Infographic ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership The relationship between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan has grown comprehensively and deeply across all fields over the past 50 years, from politics, security, economy, and investment to culture, society, and development cooperation.

Politics Disciplinary measures imposed on some incumbent, former officials of Quang Nam province Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on December 15 chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee to consider disciplinary measures on some Party organisations and members.

Politics Vietnam, Russia’s Stavropol hold huge cooperation potential: Official Vietnamese students who studied and are pursuing study in Russia’s Stavropol Region will have an important role to play in enhancing the relations between the two sides, Governor of the region Vladimir Vladimirov has said.

Politics Vietnam, Canada vow to boost comprehensive partnership Vietnam wishes to promote its comprehensive partnership with Canada in an effective and substantive manner, towards a higher level, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told visiting Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison in Hanoi on December 14.