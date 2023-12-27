☕ Afternoon briefing on December 27
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh outlined certain tasks for the public security force while attending the 79th National Public Security Conference opened Hanoi on December 27.
The two-day event is held by the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security. Read full story
- A conference seeking ways to promote resources of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and connect localities and businesses was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on December 27.
The event attracted the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Tien Chau, representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and Laos, National Assembly agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and 29 provinces and cities. It also saw leaders of enterprises and business associations and over 100 OVs from 22 countries and territories. Read full story
- The Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to recognise the “Hoi thanh Phuc am Toan ven Vietnam” (Vietnam Full Gospel Church) as a religious organisation was announced at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Nguyen Tien Trong said that the decision is an important mark, recognising the Vietnam Full Gospel Church’s operation in line with the law over the years, and opening a new period for the Church with more rights, obligations and opportunities. Read full story
- 2023 is a successful year for tourism sector with a large number of visitors and enhanced reputation in the world arena, according to insiders.
The goal for foreign arrivals in 2023 was adjusted from 8 million to 12.5-13 million right after 10 months. Read full story
- The Ninh Binh-Trang An Festival 2023 theme "Colours of heritage convergence and spreading" was opened at the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex - a UNESCO-recognised world cultural and natural heritage, in the northern province of Ninh Binh on December 26 in the presence of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. Read full story
- A string of cultural and art activities will be held in the capital city of Hanoi to welcome New Year 2024.
The highlight of those will be countdown programmes organised at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square and in Dinh Tien Hoang Street; and Heineken Countdown Party 2024 at the Cach Mang Thang Tam (August Revolution) Square in front of the Opera House. Read full story
- Recent archaeological findings at Ban Phu Citadel, Na Lu Citadel, and Ban Thanh hamlet in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang were released on December 26.
To shed new light on historical issues in Cao Bang, the Institute of Archaeology under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences recently coordinated with the Cao Bang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to conduct excavations of Ban Phu Citadel (Hung Dao commune, Cao Bang city), Na Lu Citadel (Hoang Tung commune, Hoa An district), and Ban Thanh hamlet (Hung Dao commune, Hoa An district). Read full story
- The forest protection department at Con Dao National Park on December 27 rescued and released back to the sea a rare green turtle (Chelonia mydas), which was stranded on a beach in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
The animal was found by two foreign tourists while they were wandering at Lo Voi Cape beach in Con Dao district on the same day. The tourists immediately informed the Con Dao National Park Forest Protection Department about the finding. Read full story./.