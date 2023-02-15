Politics NA Chairman works with EU-ABC, EuroCham delegation Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with a delegation of the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), with representatives from nearly 50 businesses and groups, in Hanoi on February 14.

Politics Vietnam announces 200,000 USD aid to Turkey, Syria after earthquake Vietnam will provide Turkey and Syria with 100,000 USD each as relief aid to support their recovery efforts following a devastating earthquake on February 6, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced on February 14.

Politics PM hopes for stronger trade ties with US Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has suggested Vietnamese and US agencies work harder to promote economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to multifaceted cooperation with El Salvador: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 14 said that Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and multifaceted cooperative relations with El Salvador when receiving the Central America country’s Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from February 14-16.