Politics FM meets UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, foreign officials in Geneva Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had separate meetings in Geneva on February 27 with United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, Minister of the People's Power for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Yvan Gil Pinto, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Pam Damoff on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Politics Vietnam, Japan strengthen cooperation in UN peacekeeping Japan’s Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Serizawa Kiyoshi visited the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations in Hanoi on February 27, during which the two sides sought cooperation opportunities in UN peacekeeping in the time ahead.

Politics FM’s Ireland visit to help deepen bilateral ties: Ambassador The official visit to Ireland on February 28-29 by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son will mark a new stage of development in bilateral relationship, developing it in a more intensive, effective and sustainable direction, especially in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economics, trade, investment, climate change response, green growth, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges

Politics Foreign Minister meets leaders of UN, countries in Geneva Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on February 26 met with leaders of the United Nations (UN) and heads of delegations to the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, while attending the session.