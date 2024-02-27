☕ Afternoon briefing on February 27
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Party and State always place people at the centre of development, and caring for and improving people’s health is one of the important tasks and top priorities of Vietnam’s development policy, President Vo Van Thuong has affirmed.
He made the remarks while addressing a programme held in Hanoi on February 26 to honour health workers and present awards of the sixth writing contest named “Unsung Sacrifice” on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27, 1955 - 2024). Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on February 26 met with leaders of the United Nations (UN) and heads of delegations to the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, while attending the session.
At the meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Son affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and supports the central role of the UN in the global governance system and in solving common challenges. He called on the UN to continue to support Vietnam in developing the country and contributing to building a peaceful, stable, and resilient Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) community. Read full story
- The official visit to Ireland on February 28-29 by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son will mark a new stage of development in bilateral relationship, developing it in a more intensive, effective and sustainable direction, especially in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economics, trade, investment, climate change response, green growth, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges
The statement was made by Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK and Ireland Nguyen Hoang Long in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the trip. Read full story
- Japan’s Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Serizawa Kiyoshi visited the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations in Hanoi on February 27, during which the two sides sought cooperation opportunities in UN peacekeeping in the time ahead.
Kiyoshi was in Hanoi to co-chair the 10th Vietnam-Japan Defence Policy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level, which took place later the same day. Read full story
- In recent years, the Vietnamese health sector’s position has been increasingly affirmed thanks to outstanding advances in research, development and application of technology in many fields. In addition to achievements in laparoscopic surgery and organ transplantation, Vietnam is also holding a rising important position in the list of vaccine producers worldwide, according to experts.
Vietnam has continuously implemented and perfected the national immunisation system to prevent dangerous epidemics. Statistics of the Ministry of Health show that there are currently about 30 infectious diseases that can be prevented with vaccines. Read full story
- The Party and State always place people at the centre of development, and caring for and improving people’s health is one of the important tasks and top priorities of Vietnam’s development policy, President Vo Van Thuong has affirmed.
He made the remarks while addressing a programme held in Hanoi on February 26 to honour health workers and present awards of the sixth writing contest named “Unsung Sacrifice” on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27, 1955 - 2024). Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on February 26 met with leaders of the United Nations (UN) and heads of delegations to the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, while attending the session.
At the meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Son affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and supports the central role of the UN in the global governance system and in solving common challenges. He called on the UN to continue to support Vietnam in developing the country and contributing to building a peaceful, stable, and resilient Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) community. Read full story
- The official visit to Ireland on February 28-29 by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son will mark a new stage of development in bilateral relationship, developing it in a more intensive, effective and sustainable direction, especially in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economics, trade, investment, climate change response, green growth, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges
The statement was made by Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK and Ireland Nguyen Hoang Long in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the trip. Read full story
- Japan’s Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Serizawa Kiyoshi visited the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations in Hanoi on February 27, during which the two sides sought cooperation opportunities in UN peacekeeping in the time ahead.
Kiyoshi was in Hanoi to co-chair the 10th Vietnam-Japan Defence Policy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level, which took place later the same day. Read full story
- In recent years, the Vietnamese health sector’s position has been increasingly affirmed thanks to outstanding advances in research, development and application of technology in many fields. In addition to achievements in laparoscopic surgery and organ transplantation, Vietnam is also holding a rising important position in the list of vaccine producers worldwide, according to experts.
Vietnam has continuously implemented and perfected the national immunisation system to prevent dangerous epidemics. Statistics of the Ministry of Health show that there are currently about 30 infectious diseases that can be prevented with vaccines. Read full story
On February 9, or the last day of the Year of the Cat, doctors of the Central Lung Hospital performed a double lung transplant on a 21-year-old patient. This is the most difficult among the organ transplant techniques. Read full story
- Banks are expecting an improvement in credit growth from the second quarter of 2024, especially now that loan interest rates have decreased, exports gradually recovered, and domestic consumption increased.
The State Bank of Vietnam said that as of January 31, deposit and loan interest rates had been cut down by 0.15% and 0.25% per year, respectively, compared to the end of 2023. Read full story
- An official of the Ministry of Health has called digital transformation in health care an irreversible trend.
Associate Professor, Dr. Phan Le Thu Hang, Deputy Director of the Department of Financial Planning, held that the Fourth Industrial Revolution and smart medical solutions will help Vietnam concertedly improve its health coverage, service quality, and medical costs, dubbed the three vertices of a triangle, which remains a hard nut to crack for every health system. Read full story
- Vietnam has invested over 3.7 billion USD in 110 projects in the Lao and Cambodian provinces located in the three countries’ Development Triangle so far, statistics show.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) revealed the data at the 13th conference on trade, investment, and tourism promotion for the Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle held in Attapeu province of Laos on February 27./. Read full story