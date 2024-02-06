Politics Former Lao leader’s contributions to bilateral relationship spotlighted The Party Committee of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on February 6 held a meeting on the occasion of the 100th birthday of Khamtay Siphandone, former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos (February 8, 1924-2024).

Politics Top legislator commemorates President Ho Chi Minh at relic site Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue offered incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on February 6, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister hosts first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 5 for Archbishop Marek Zalewski, the first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam.